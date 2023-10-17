ADVERTISEMENT

Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Erode’s Kadambur Hills

October 17, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - ERODE

Officials said the 58-year-old woman had taken her cattle to graze on a plot of land near a reserve forest, in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve; an elephant strayed out of the forest and attacked her

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old woman, who took her cattle to graze on a plot of patta land located near the reserve forest of the Kadambur Forest Range, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district, was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Monday.

Kadambur police said the victim was P. Elaiyammal, wife of Permal, of Chinnasalatti village. She had gone to the plot of land, located about 200 metres away from the forest boundary. A wild elephant ventured out of the forest and attacked her. The victim died on the spot. Another woman of the same village who was with her cattle, alerted village residents and the Forest Department.

The body was taken to the government hospital in Sathyamangalam and a post-mortem conducted. A case has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US