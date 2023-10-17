Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Erode’s Kadambur Hills

October 17, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - ERODE

A 58-year-old woman, who took her cattle to graze on a plot of patta land located near the reserve forest of the Kadambur Forest Range, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district, was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Monday.

Kadambur police said the victim was P. Elaiyammal, wife of Permal, of Chinnasalatti village. She had gone to the plot of land, located about 200 metres away from the forest boundary. A wild elephant ventured out of the forest and attacked her. The victim died on the spot. Another woman of the same village who was with her cattle, alerted village residents and the Forest Department.

The body was taken to the government hospital in Sathyamangalam and a post-mortem conducted. A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT