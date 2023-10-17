HamberMenu
Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Erode’s Kadambur Hills

Officials said the 58-year-old woman had taken her cattle to graze on a plot of land near a reserve forest, in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve; an elephant strayed out of the forest and attacked her

October 17, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old woman, who took her cattle to graze on a plot of patta land located near the reserve forest of the Kadambur Forest Range, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district, was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Monday.

Kadambur police said the victim was P. Elaiyammal, wife of Permal, of Chinnasalatti village. She had gone to the plot of land, located about 200 metres away from the forest boundary. A wild elephant ventured out of the forest and attacked her. The victim died on the spot. Another woman of the same village who was with her cattle, alerted village residents and the Forest Department.

The body was taken to the government hospital in Sathyamangalam and a post-mortem conducted. A case has been registered.

