Woman, three others held for murdering husband in Gobichettipalayam

A 26-year-old woman, her paramour and two others were arrested at Gobichettipalayam on charges of murdering her husband.

The arrested were identified as Maheswari, Gowrishankar, Vigneswaran and Vijay.

According to the police, S. Loganathan (27 ) of Arasur Kullampalayam is married to Maheswari, who works in a private packaged drinking water company. On May 23, Maheswari lodged a complaint with the Bungalowpudur police stating that Loganathan died in an accident at Chinnattipalayam on Sathyamangalam – Kodiveri road. She told the police that he fell from his two-wheeler and his head hit a milestone along the road.

Meanwhile, Loganathan’s parents lodged a complaint with the police stating that they suspected foulplay in the death.

Inquiries revealed that Maheswari was in a relationship with K. Gowrishankar (26) of Kottuveerampalayam, manager in the company where she works. Loganathan, who came to know about the affair, had warned her. Maheswari along with three others murdered Loganathan and threw the body on the road.

As per the plan, Maheswari and Loganathan went to her company on his two-wheeler. There, Gowrishankar’s brother Vijay (22) and other accused Vigneswaran (24) assaulted Loganathan with a concrete slab in the presence of Maheswari. They took the body and the two-wheeler in the company’s vehicle and threw it on the road and left. Gowrishankar alerted the ambulance and the victim was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. Later, the body was taken to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam and a postmortem was done and the body handed over to relatives.

The accused were produced in the court and lodged in prison.