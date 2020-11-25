Woman thanks inspector for financial help

A woman from Chinniyamaplayam near Coimbatore visited the Peelamedu police station on Wednesday and thanked inspector T. Jothi, the station house officer, who had given her ₹ 10,000 towards the delivery expenses of her daughter from his pocket.

The woman broke down as she thanked the officer.

The woman from Athikuttai near Chinniyampalayam had come to the station with her pregnant daughter around two months ago and informed the receptionist that she wanted to meet the inspector.

The officer met the woman who told him that her son-in-law had abandoned her daughter who was in her third trimester. She told the inspector that she was unable to source money for the delivery expenses following which the officer gave her ₹10,000.

The woman and her daughter visited the station on Wednesday and thanked the officer. Coimbatore City Police congratulated Mr. Jothi for the humanitarian gesture.