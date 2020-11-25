Woman thanks inspector for financial help

A woman from Chinniyamaplayam near Coimbatore visited the Peelamedu police station on Wednesday and thanked inspector T. Jothi, the station house officer, who had given her ₹ 10,000 towards the delivery expenses of her daughter from his pocket.
The woman broke down as she thanked the officer.
The woman from Athikuttai near Chinniyampalayam had come to the station with her pregnant daughter around two months ago and informed the receptionist that she wanted to meet the inspector.
The officer met the woman who told him that her son-in-law had abandoned her daughter who was in her third trimester. She told the inspector that she was unable to source money for the delivery expenses following which the officer gave her ₹10,000.
The woman and her daughter visited the station on Wednesday and thanked the officer. Coimbatore City Police congratulated Mr. Jothi for the humanitarian gesture.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath