Woman tests positive for Omicron in Salem

A 28-year-old woman, who had travelled to Salem from the United States of America, has tested positive for the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 virus.

The patient is undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.

Minister in-charge of Salem district K.N. Nehru reviewed the various preventive measures taken in the district. He told presspersons the woman landed at the Chennai Airport from the U.S. on December 13. A swab test was taken on December 17 after she came to Salem and the results turned positive for the Omicron variant of the virus. Three contacts of the woman had been quarantined and were being monitored, the Minister said.

Mr. Nehru said swab tests had been taken for 157 of the 292 foreign travellers to the district so far and none tested positive.

Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy said a 30-bedded separate ward had been readied to treat patients affected with the Omicron variant. According to health officials, 70 beds have been exclusively readied in the district at various health facilities to treat Omicron patients.