Woman, teenaged son and daughter fatally hit by train in Coimbatore, police suspect they ended lives

April 05, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - COIMBATORE

A mother and her two teenaged children died reportedly after being hit by Coimbatore-Shoranur passenger train, near Nanjundapuram, on Thursday evening.

Railway police identified the victims as Varalakshmi (45) of Thoraipakkam in Chennai, Yuvaraj (16) and Janani (15).

According to preliminary inquiry, they had come in search of Vinayagamoorthy (46), the woman’s husband who had gone missing due to financial problems.

The police are trying to establish if they had died in a suicide pact. The bodies were shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The relatives have been informed, police sources added.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

