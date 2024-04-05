ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, teenaged son and daughter fatally hit by train in Coimbatore, police suspect they ended lives

April 05, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A mother and her two teenaged children died reportedly after being hit by Coimbatore-Shoranur passenger train, near Nanjundapuram, on Thursday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Railway police identified the victims as Varalakshmi (45) of Thoraipakkam in Chennai, Yuvaraj (16) and Janani (15).

According to preliminary inquiry, they had come in search of Vinayagamoorthy (46), the woman’s husband who had gone missing due to financial problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police are trying to establish if they had died in a suicide pact. The bodies were shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The relatives have been informed, police sources added.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US