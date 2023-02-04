Woman strangles granddaughter to death in Salem

February 04, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

A 50-year-old woman allegedly strangled her four-year-old granddaughter to death here on Friday.

According to the police, the incident happened when V. Madupreethika’s mother V. Megala of Suramangalam had gone to the terrace of her house to wash clothes. When she returned and found the room locked and the child screaming, Megala sought neighbour’s help.

The residents broke the door and found Megala’s mother Santhi allegedly strangulating her granddaughter. The residents rescued the child and took her to Salem Government Hospital. However, doctors declared the child dead.

Police inquiry revealed that Santhi was mentally challenged and had been undergoing treatment for the past two years. She was again admitted to a private hospital under police protection.