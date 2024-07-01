Woman stabbed to death in Erode

Efforts by a woman to pacify a couple involved in a fight ended in tragedy after she was stabbed to death by her brother-in-law at Bhavani here on Sunday night.

Kalaiselvan, 58, of West Street in Bhavani, a daily wage worker, was married to Jothimani, 55. He, in an inebriated condition, entered into an altercation with her. Jothimani alerted her sister Kalpana, 36, residing at Man Thozhilalar Street in Bhavani. Kalpana arrived at the house and tried to pacify the couple. But, as the fight intensified, Kaliselvan took out a scissor and tried to attack Jothimani. Kalpana intervened, which angered Kalaiselvan. He stabbed Kalpana multiple times, and she died on the spot. He also stabbed his wife.

On hearing the screams, neighbours entered the house and attacked Kalaiselvan. Jothimani was admitted to the Government Hospital at Bhavani. Kalaiselvan was admitted to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Police are inquiring.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.