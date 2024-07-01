GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman stabbed to death in Erode

Published - July 01, 2024 06:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Efforts by a woman to pacify a couple involved in a fight ended in tragedy after she was stabbed to death by her brother-in-law at Bhavani here on Sunday night.

Kalaiselvan, 58, of West Street in Bhavani, a daily wage worker, was married to Jothimani, 55. He, in an inebriated condition, entered into an altercation with her. Jothimani alerted her sister Kalpana, 36, residing at Man Thozhilalar Street in Bhavani. Kalpana arrived at the house and tried to pacify the couple. But, as the fight intensified, Kaliselvan took out a scissor and tried to attack Jothimani. Kalpana intervened, which angered Kalaiselvan. He stabbed Kalpana multiple times, and she died on the spot. He also stabbed his wife.

On hearing the screams, neighbours entered the house and attacked Kalaiselvan. Jothimani was admitted to the Government Hospital at Bhavani. Kalaiselvan was admitted to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Police are inquiring.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.