Man stabs woman for rejecting marriage proposal near Coimbatore

February 06, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on February 6, 2024, (Tuesday) arrested a man who stabbed a 23-year-old woman, allegedly after she rejected his marriage proposal.

S. Shanmugasundaram (27), a daily wager from Naidu Street at Perur Chettipalayam, was arrested by the police for stabbing the woman.

The police said that the woman, after separation from her husband, was living with her child and parents at Mettur near Perur. She was working as a saleswoman in a textile showroom at Town Hall.

According to the police, the accused and the woman were neighbours around 10 years ago. Though the accused had proposed to her, she declined the proposal and married another man three years ago.

The police said that Shanmugasundaram started calling the woman over phone after learning that she got separated from her husband. He also requested her to leave the child with her parents and marry him. The woman, however, rejected the proposal.

Shanmugasundaram waylaid the woman on Siruvani road, around 8.30 p.m. on Monday, when she was walking to her house after work. He repeated his demand to marry him. As the woman declined his demand, he took out a knife and stabbed her in the abdomen. When she fell, he stabbed her again before escaping from the spot.

The injured woman was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where her condition was stable.

The Perur police registered a case against Shanmugasundaram and arrested him for attempting to murder the woman. He was sent to judicial remand.

Coimbatore / crime

