Woman, sons found dead in well in Namakkal

July 15, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old woman and her sons were found dead in a farm well here on Saturday.

Dhanasekaran (30) and his wife Sasikala (26) of Vettukadupudur near Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district, had two sons, aged six and two. The couple quarrelled regularly due to family disputes, and on Friday night, a quarrel erupted between them. On Saturday morning, when Dhanasekaran woke up, he found Sasikala and the children missing. he searched for them, and later, found the bodies in their farm well. The Nallur police came to the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them to Paramathi Velur Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

CONNECT WITH US