Woman-son duo arrested for abetting conservancy worker’s suicide in Tiruppur

The Avinashi police in Tiruppur district has arrested a money lender and his mother for allegedly abetting the death by suicide of a woman conservancy worker belonging to Scheduled Caste.

S. Dhanasekar (31) and S. Poovathal (55) from Rayampalayam near Kaikattipudur in Avinashi were arrested in connection with the death of C. Parimala (31), a mother of two, from the same locality.

The police said that Parimala had been working as a conservancy worker with the Avinashi town panchayat. Her husband P. Chandran (35) works as a tailor in a banyan company.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), Mr. Chandran had borrowed ₹27,000 from Dhanasekar at an interest rate of ₹10 for ₹100 per week. The family was struggling to repay the money. The FIR registered based on the complaint of Mr. Chandran said that he paid ₹10,000 to Dhanasekar after four months following which the latter started demanding for the remaining amount.

According to the FIR, Dhanasekar and his mother Poovathal went to the residence of Chandran around 7.30 p.m. on Monday when Parimala and her daughter were alone. Mr. Chandran had gone to a grocery store. The mother-son duo demanded that Parimala to return the remaining ₹17,000 and made casteist slur against her. They also threatened her of setting ablaze the family if the remaining amount was not paid. After Dhanasekar and Poovathal left, Parimala sent out her daughter to bring back her son and ended her life, the police said.

The Avinashi police registered a case against Chandran and Poovathal on Tuesday for offences under three Sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Avinashi inspector R. Geetha said that Dhanasekar was arrested on Tuesday and Poovathal on Wednesday. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, a section of people staged a protest outside the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, where the body was kept for autopsy, on Wednesday, raising various demands including compensation for the family and government job for a family member.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha‘ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)