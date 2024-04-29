Woman, son die in accident in Salem

April 29, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Salem

A woman and her son were killed in an accident on Monday.

The deceased were identified as J. Tamilarasi (53), a resident of Kamaraj Nagar in Mettur Camp and labour welfare officer at Mettur thermal plant, and her son, J. Puzhalozhi (22), a final year engineering student in a Coimbatore college.

On Sunday evening, they came to Salem to visit a relative, who had been admitted to a hospital. Later, while returning the car they were travelling in went out of control and rammed a roadside tree at Pottaneri Four Roads, near Mecheri, around 2.30 a.m. In the accident, they sustained grievous injuries. While Tamilarasi died on the spot, Puzhalozhi died on the way to Salem Government Hospital.

The Mecheri police sent the two bodies to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

