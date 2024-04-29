ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, son die in accident in Salem

April 29, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her son were killed in an accident on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as J. Tamilarasi (53), a resident of Kamaraj Nagar in Mettur Camp and labour welfare officer at Mettur thermal plant, and her son, J. Puzhalozhi (22), a final year engineering student in a Coimbatore college.

On Sunday evening, they came to Salem to visit a relative, who had been admitted to a hospital. Later, while returning the car they were travelling in went out of control and rammed a roadside tree at Pottaneri Four Roads, near Mecheri, around 2.30 a.m. In the accident, they sustained grievous injuries. While Tamilarasi died on the spot, Puzhalozhi died on the way to Salem Government Hospital.

The Mecheri police sent the two bodies to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US