Woman, son booked under POCSO Act

The Attur police on Friday booked a 25-year-old youth and his mother for giving pills to a minor girl to terminate her pregnancy.

According to the police, the 15-year-old girl from Attur is studying in Class X in Chennai. While she was at her home in September 2021, her aunt’s son sexually assaulted her and she became pregnant. Knowing this, the youth and his mother gave pills and terminated her pregnancy.

On Friday, she revealed the incident to her teachers and later lodged a complaint with Attur All Women’s Police. The police registered a case Under Section 5 (L), (J) (ii), (n) r/w Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 313 of the IPC. The police are on the lookout for the youth and his mother.