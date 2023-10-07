HamberMenu
Woman, son arrested for murder in Salem

October 07, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her younger son were arrested for murdering her elder son on Saturday.

P. Arun Kumar (25), a resident of Aruvankadu near Nangavalli, was a welder. His wife had separated from him, and he stayed with his mother, Saroja (45), and younger brother P. Karthick (23), who is also a welder.

Arun Kumar used to consume liquor regularly and quarrel with local villagers.

Meanwhile, on September 6, Saroja informed relatives that Arun Kumar fell down from his bike in an inebriated state and died. Following this, the body was cremated.

Meanwhile, police received information that Arun Kumar was murdered. Following this, last week the police started investigation. On Friday evening, Karthick and Saroja surrendered before Vanavasi Village Administrative Officer Murugan regarding the murder. On information, Nangavalli police took the duo for inquiry. Later in the wee hours of Saturday, the duo were remanded to prison.

Police sources said that on the day the incident took place, Arun Kumar came to the house in an inebriated state and tried to misbehave with his mother. Following this, Saroja and Karthick attacked him and in the attack he died, sources added.

