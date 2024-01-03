Woman, six-month-old child killed in accident in Erode

January 03, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - ERODE

A 27-year-old woman and her six-month-old daughter died in a road accident in Erode on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The woman’s husband and her four-year-old son suffered injuries.

Police said, Manivannan (30) of M.G.R. Nagar in Tiruppur, a tailor, was working in Kallakurichi. He, along with his wife Subashini and their two children, were on their way from Tiruppur to Kallakurichi on a two-wheeler. At 4 a.m. on Tuesday, when they were nearing a petrol bunk at the Chithode-Perode Junction on the Coimbatore – Salem National Highway, Manivannan lost control of his vehicle. The two-wheeler fell on the road. While Manivannan and the two children fell on the left side, Subashini fell on the right side and came under the wheels of an unidentified vehicle. The six-month-old child also died on the spot.

Chithode police sent the injured to a hospital for treatment. The bodies were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examinations.