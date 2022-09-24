Woman shifted from Annur GH to private hospital dies after developing seizures

A 22-year-old woman, whose Caesarean section procedure was interrupted due to power failure at Annur Government Hospital in the district on Wednesday, died at a private hospital on Saturday.

M. Vanmathi, a native of Kumarapalayam, was admitted to Annur GH on Monday for delivery. The doctors decided to perform a C-section on Wednesday morning, and she was administered anaesthesia. As the power supply went off and the generator did not work, she was shifted to a private hospital nearby.

The patient reportedly suffered seizures during the C-section and was referred to CMCH. After the procedure, she was shifted to another private hospital, as she developed complications on the way to CMCH. On Saturday, she died without responding to treatment.

The family members of Vanmathi blocked the Coimbatore - Annur road, and lodged a complaint at the Annur Police Station demanding action against the hospital. Officials from the Revenue and Police Department held talks with them and promised to conduct an inquiry.

Collector G.S. Sameeran said that the Joint Director of Health Services was inquiring into the matter. “Preliminary inquiry says that the mother developed multiple seizures, probably as a response to spinal anaesthesia or pregnancy induced hypertension. She was shifted to the nearest private hospital with Intensive Care Unit facility, where a C-section was performed under general anaesthesia. Meanwhile, the electrical wing of the Public Works Department has checked the generator and given a report that it was functioning properly. A detailed report is awaited in this regard.”