ADVERTISEMENT

Woman set on fire by husband succumbs to burns in Salem

December 29, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A woman, who was allegedly set on fire by her husband near Mettur, succumbed to burns.

Ramakrishnan (50), a painter and resident of Salem Camp near Mettur, often quarrelled with his wife Tamilarasi (37) suspecting her fidelity. The couple has a son and two daughters.

On December 24, a quarrel erupted between them, and Ramakrishnan allegedly set his wife on fire. In the incident, she sustained serious burns and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. On Thursday night, she succumbed to the burns. The Karumalaikoodal police registered a case and arrested Ramakrishnan, on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US