Woman set on fire by husband succumbs to burns in Salem

December 29, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Salem

A woman, who was allegedly set on fire by her husband near Mettur, succumbed to burns.

Ramakrishnan (50), a painter and resident of Salem Camp near Mettur, often quarrelled with his wife Tamilarasi (37) suspecting her fidelity. The couple has a son and two daughters.

On December 24, a quarrel erupted between them, and Ramakrishnan allegedly set his wife on fire. In the incident, she sustained serious burns and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. On Thursday night, she succumbed to the burns. The Karumalaikoodal police registered a case and arrested Ramakrishnan, on Friday.