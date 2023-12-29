GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman set on fire by husband succumbs to burns in Salem

December 29, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A woman, who was allegedly set on fire by her husband near Mettur, succumbed to burns.

Ramakrishnan (50), a painter and resident of Salem Camp near Mettur, often quarrelled with his wife Tamilarasi (37) suspecting her fidelity. The couple has a son and two daughters.

On December 24, a quarrel erupted between them, and Ramakrishnan allegedly set his wife on fire. In the incident, she sustained serious burns and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. On Thursday night, she succumbed to the burns. The Karumalaikoodal police registered a case and arrested Ramakrishnan, on Friday.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.