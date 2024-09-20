GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering daughter in Udhagamandalam

Published - September 20, 2024 08:31 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A fast track mahila court in Udhagamandalam on Friday sentenced a 40-year-old woman to undergo life imprisonment for the murder of her 4-year-old daughter at M. Kaikatty near Kannerimukku in 2019.

The woman, identified as P. Sajitha, is alleged to have drowned her daughter, Shree Harshini, in a water tank in a nearby guest house. According to the sources, Sajitha had become an alcoholic after the death of her husband and was facing financial distress at the time of committing the murder.

The Kotagiri police registered a case of murder and began investigations. The case was being heard in the Mahila court in Udhagamandalam, with Special Public Prosecutor (mahila court) P. Senthil Kumar seeking strict punishment against Sajitha for the crime.

On Friday, the mahila court Judge, K. Lingam, sentenced Sajitha to life in prison for the murder of her child and two years in prison for the offence committed under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (Someone in charge of a child commits assault, abandons, neglects, abuses the child). The judge also ordered that Sajitha pay a fine of ₹2,000, failing which, she will have to serve an additional two months in prison.

Published - September 20, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Related Topics

Nilgiris / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.