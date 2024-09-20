Woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering daughter in Udhagamandalam

A fast track mahila court in Udhagamandalam on Friday sentenced a 40-year-old woman to undergo life imprisonment for the murder of her 4-year-old daughter at M. Kaikatty near Kannerimukku in 2019.

The woman, identified as P. Sajitha, is alleged to have drowned her daughter, Shree Harshini, in a water tank in a nearby guest house. According to the sources, Sajitha had become an alcoholic after the death of her husband and was facing financial distress at the time of committing the murder.

The Kotagiri police registered a case of murder and began investigations. The case was being heard in the Mahila court in Udhagamandalam, with Special Public Prosecutor (mahila court) P. Senthil Kumar seeking strict punishment against Sajitha for the crime.

On Friday, the mahila court Judge, K. Lingam, sentenced Sajitha to life in prison for the murder of her child and two years in prison for the offence committed under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (Someone in charge of a child commits assault, abandons, neglects, abuses the child). The judge also ordered that Sajitha pay a fine of ₹2,000, failing which, she will have to serve an additional two months in prison.