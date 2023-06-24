HamberMenu
Woman seeks reinvestigation of death case in Salem

June 24, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old woman has sought reinvestigation of her husband’s death case.

In a petition to District Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar, M. Manimegalai of Kakkampadi village in Yercaud, said that her husband M. Moorthy (38) was found dead in a forest area near his village on April 14 with injuries. The police got my signature in a white sheet prepared by them. “Now information spreads that a gang shot down my husband. I also suspect my husband was murdered. So police should reopen the case and arrest the people involved in the murder”, she said.

Police sources said that the postmortem report did not mention about injuries. He fell from a tree and died. The body was cremated. Following the petition, the SP instructed Yercaud police to inquire the case submitted by the deceased’s family.

