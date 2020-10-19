Woman seeks assistance to ‘pay bribe’ to VAO

Stating that Mathur Village Administrative Officer in Anthiyur Taluk allegedly sought money to issue heir certificate, a woman along with her grandchildren sought financial assistance from the public here on Monday.
Selvakumar and his wife Priya died in February and their two children were taken care by Selvakumar’s mother Jothimani (63). The family had approached the VAO, who allegedly demanded ₹ 3,000, for issuing heir certificate. Jothimani said that she does not have the money and her request to issue the certificate was also turned down by the officer.
On Monday, Jothimani along with grandchildren sat on the premises with a board that said that financial assistance is required for paying money to the VAO for obtaining the certificate. Visitors to the office gave her money and also took up the issue with the Tahsildar.
