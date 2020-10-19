Coimbatore

Woman seeks assistance to ‘pay bribe’ to VAO

Stating that Mathur Village Administrative Officer in Anthiyur Taluk allegedly sought money to issue heir certificate, a woman along with her grandchildren sought financial assistance from the public here on Monday.

Selvakumar and his wife Priya died in February and their two children were taken care by Selvakumar’s mother Jothimani (63). The family had approached the VAO, who allegedly demanded ₹ 3,000, for issuing heir certificate. Jothimani said that she does not have the money and her request to issue the certificate was also turned down by the officer.

On Monday, Jothimani along with grandchildren sat on the premises with a board that said that financial assistance is required for paying money to the VAO for obtaining the certificate. Visitors to the office gave her money and also took up the issue with the Tahsildar.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2020 10:37:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/woman-seeks-assistance-to-pay-bribe-to-vao/article32895404.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY