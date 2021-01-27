Woman sanitation worker hoists national flag

Palaniammal, a conservancy worker, hoisting the flag in Paapireddypatty in Dharmapuri on Tuesday.

DHARMAPURI

27 January 2021 00:03 IST

Panchayat president cedes his privilege to honour her

Palaniammal, a woman sanitation worker, was accorded the privilege of unfurling the national flag on Republic Day in Irulapatty panchayat in Paapireddypatty Union in Dharmapuri, at the instance of the panchayat president here on Tuesday.

As an elected representative, it was the prerogative of Panchayat president Kumar to hoist the Tri-colour. An AIADMK man, he, however, ceded the privilege to the elderly sanitation worker.

At first, Mr. Kumar felicitated the small team of sanitation workers, who were seen as instrumental in keeping the panchayat clean and also “COVID-19 free”. Later, Palaniammal, the oldest among the sanitation workers, was called upon to unfurl the national flag.

During Pongal, Mr. Kumar had reportedly organised a feast for sanitation workers. Amid reports of discrimination against sanitation workers, due to caste supremacy and the pandemic, the gesture of the panchayat president ceding the privilege of hoisting the flag to the woman sanitation worker was lauded.