Woman run over by lorry

A 47-year-old woman was killed in an accident at Somanur on Thursday. The police said M. Jayalakshmi, a resident of Krishnapuram near Somanur, was hit by a two-wheeler while crossing the road. She was thrown off and ran over by a truck. She died on the spot.

Chain snatched

Two men, who came on a two-wheeler, snatched the chain of a woman near Kuniyamuthur on Wednesday. The police said a 5.5 sovereign chain belonging to S. Dhanalakshmi at K.G.K. Road at Kuniyamuthur was snatched. A surveillance camera visual obtained by the police showed two men coming on a two-wheeler near the provision store run by the woman. One of them entered the shop on the pretext of purchasing cigarette, snatched Ms. Dhanalakshmi’s chain and escaped on the two-wheeler which his accomplice kept standby.