Woman robbed of jewellery at her home in Coimbatore

February 28, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 70-year-old woman was reportedly robbed of 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery by two unidentified persons at her residence in Thondamuthur police station limits on Tuesday night.

According to the complainant, Vijayalakshmi, a retired school head living alone, the miscreants escaped with the valuables on a two-wheeler after committing the act at knife-point.

Perur Deputy Superintendent of Police Vettriselvan and Thondamuthur Police Inspector Vadivel Kumar analysed the footage of CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

The police are also following leads based on recovery of two empty liquor bottles.

The Thondamuthur police have registered a case.