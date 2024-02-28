GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman robbed of jewellery at her home in Coimbatore

February 28, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old woman was reportedly robbed of 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery by two unidentified persons at her residence in Thondamuthur police station limits on Tuesday night.

According to the complainant, Vijayalakshmi, a retired school head living alone, the miscreants escaped with the valuables on a two-wheeler after committing the act at knife-point.

Perur Deputy Superintendent of Police Vettriselvan and Thondamuthur Police Inspector Vadivel Kumar analysed the footage of CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

The police are also following leads based on recovery of two empty liquor bottles.

The Thondamuthur police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.