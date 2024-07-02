Woman robbed of gold chain in Salem

A woman was robbed of her gold chain in Salem on Monday evening.

S. Jayalaxmi (39), a typist at the Salem District Court, had gone out for a walk on Monday evening outside her home at Seventh Cross in Teachers Colony near Masinaickenpatti when a man in a two-wheeler snatched her five-and-a-half sovereign gold chain and sped away. She later lodged a complaint with the Ammapet police, who registered a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are on the lookout for the culprit.

