GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman robbed of gold chain in Salem

Published - July 02, 2024 06:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was robbed of her gold chain in Salem on Monday evening.

S. Jayalaxmi (39), a typist at the Salem District Court, had gone out for a walk on Monday evening outside her home at Seventh Cross in Teachers Colony near Masinaickenpatti when a man in a two-wheeler snatched her five-and-a-half sovereign gold chain and sped away. She later lodged a complaint with the Ammapet police, who registered a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are on the lookout for the culprit.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.