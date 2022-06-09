Woman raped and murdered in Bargur

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered in Bargur.

According to police, the incident happened when the woman hailing from a village near Kanakamutlu in Bargur had gone to graze goats to the nearby forest.

The woman was accompanied by her neighbour Durai, who had also taken his livestock.

Durai told the police that a person who was moving around the forest area claimed that he had come to collect potatoes.

The woman and Durai had shared their food with the man. In the evening, Durai had gone to gather their goats to head back home, leaving behind the woman and the man. The man was later identified as Simmaraj, who allegedly raped the woman and hacked her to death with a sickle. Hearing the cries, Durai rushed to the spot to find the woman in a pool of blood. The police are on the lookout for the accused, who is at large.