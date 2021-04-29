Woman poisons daughters to death, attempts suicide

A woman allegedly poisoned her two daughters and attempted suicide at Palladam in Tiruppur district on Wednesday. The two girls died on Thursday.

According to the police, Tamilselvi (28) and her two daughters were admitted at the Palladam Government Hospital by family members on Wednesday evening. They were subsequently referred to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, where she allegedly told the doctors that she consumed rat poison and also made her two daughters to consume the poison, the police said.

The mother and the younger daughter were then referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). On Thursday morning, the seven-year-old daughter died at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, while the five-year-old girl died at CMCH, the police said. The health condition of the woman, who was undergoing treatment at CMCH, was said to be critical, the police added.

The Palladam police registered a case against the woman under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was separated from her husband and that issues within the family might have been the reason for this act.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.