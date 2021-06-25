Woman petitions Collector alleging irregularities in husband’s death summary

Salem

25 June 2021 23:47 IST

A young woman, who reportedly lost her husband to COVID-19, petitioned the District Collector here on Friday stating that the reason for her husband’s death was not mentioned as COVID-19 in the death summary and requested the authorities to take necessary action.

The petition submitted by S. Prabhadevi, a private college employee, stated that her husband Nandhakumar (34) died without responding to COVID-19 treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in May. Nandhakumar had a COVID-19 severity score of 14/25 in CT-scan and was undergoing treatment at home. He reportedly suffered from breathlessness and was rushed to GMKMCH for treatment. However, as there was no vacant bed, he was provided oxygen support at the out-patient ward and he subsequently died, the petition alleged.

However, the death summary issued by the hospital mentioned the cause of death as some other illness.

The petitioner said that she has a 6-year-old girl child and was dependent on the relief schemes announced by governments for the education of the child. She requested the district administration to take necessary action in this regard.