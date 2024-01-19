Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding two-wheeler in Coimbatore

January 19, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A woman suffered injuries after a speeding two-wheeler knocked her down when she was crossing the road near the Kavundampalayam flyover in Coimbatore on Thursday. The injured has been identified as Vijisha Chandran (39), a resident of Themaiyan Street at Kavundampalayam.

The police said the accident took place around 5 p.m. on Thursday. A scooter, which was heading from south to north towards the flyover, hit the woman who was crossing the road. The rider of the two-wheeler did not stop after the accident, the police said.

Ms. Chandran, who suffered injuries on forehead and left leg, was rushed to a private hospital. A complaint was lodged at the Traffic Investigation Wing station, west, later. A TIW officer said that efforts were under way to trace and identify the person who rode the two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner.

People who live in the locality have been demanding authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent accidents caused by speeding vehicles coming down from the flyover.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.