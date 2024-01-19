GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding two-wheeler in Coimbatore

January 19, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A woman suffered injuries after a speeding two-wheeler knocked her down when she was crossing the road near the Kavundampalayam flyover in Coimbatore on Thursday. The injured has been identified as Vijisha Chandran (39), a resident of Themaiyan Street at Kavundampalayam.

The police said the accident took place around 5 p.m. on Thursday. A scooter, which was heading from south to north towards the flyover, hit the woman who was crossing the road. The rider of the two-wheeler did not stop after the accident, the police said.

Ms. Chandran, who suffered injuries on forehead and left leg, was rushed to a private hospital. A complaint was lodged at the Traffic Investigation Wing station, west, later. A TIW officer said that efforts were under way to trace and identify the person who rode the two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner.

People who live in the locality have been demanding authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent accidents caused by speeding vehicles coming down from the flyover.

