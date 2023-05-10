ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, paramour held for murdering woman’s one-year-old daughter in Salem district

May 10, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - Salem

Police believe the woman, who was separated from the child’s father, found the child a hindrance to her new life with her paramour, and assaulted the child, leading to her death

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old woman and her paramour in Salem district, were arrested for allegedly murdering the woman’s one-year-old child, on Monday, May 8.

Police said S. Kalaivani, a resident of Sathyamangalam in Erode district, was working in a brick kiln in Sikkanampatti in Salem district. She was separated from her husband, and was living with her one-year-old daughter and her paramour, Mallesh (32) of Krishnagiri district. On May 1, she admitted her daughter to the Salem Government Hospital stating that the child fell down while playing.

On Monday (May 8) evening, the child died. The Tharamangalam police investigated, and found that the woman found the child a hindrance to her new life, and had allegedly assaulted the infant, and in the impact the child sustained injuries to the head.

The police registered a case and arrested the two.

