Woman, paramour held for murder

Salem

25 December 2021 17:37 IST

A woman and her paramour have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband here on Saturday.

During interrogation, it came to light that the woman Priya was in illicit relationship with Satheesh Kumar, which her husand Sethupathi (33) of S.M.C. Colony in Kitchipalayam came to know about it. Sethupathi working at a mutton stall in the area. Since he is an alcoholic, a dispute prevailed between the couple. On Friday, Priya along with Satheesh Kumar was moving a water barrel from her house from which bad odour emanated. Neighbours alerted Kitchipalayam police who found the body of Sethupathi in it.

On December 17, both murdered Sethupathi and dumped the body in the barrel and kept it in her home. Since bad odour emanated, they decided to dispose of the body.

Advertising

Advertising