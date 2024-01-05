January 05, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police arrested a 41-year-old woman and her 39-year-old paramour who murdered the former’s friend for eight sovereigns of jewellery on December 30.

Chandra Jothi, who hails from Sholayar Nagar in Valparai, and her paramour K. Suresh of Ayakudi in Perambalur district were arrested for murdering B. Dhanalakshmi (32) of Ambedkar Nagar on Podanur road at Chettipalayam.

According to the police, Jothi had been staying with Suresh, after getting separated from her husband, at Kottur near Anaimalai. The Saravanampatti police had arrested the couple on August 29, 2022 for robbing an elderly woman of her jewellery.

Jothi was lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison where she became close to Dhanalakshmi, who was arrested and remanded in the prison in a flesh trade case a few days later. They were granted conditional bail and Jothi stayed at Dhanalakshmi’s house for a few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Jothi learnt about money and jewellery possessed by Dhanalakshmi and hatched a conspiracy with Suresh to steal them. Jothi and Suresh visited Dhanalakshmi on December 30 morning. They stole an eight-sovereign gold chain and a mobile phone of Dhanalakshmi after smothering her to death. Dhanalakshmi’s body was found by her paramour Bala Esakkimuthu (28) when he visited the house later.

The Chettipalayam police examined visuals from multiple surveillance cameras in the locality and traced the accused. A team led by Sulur circle inspector R. Mathaiyan arrested the couple on Thursday evening.

To avoid the police identifying the persons who visited Dhanalakshmi, the couple wore masks before and after the murder. Jothi wore a burqa while Suresh changed his shirt and trousers before leaving the house after the murder, said the police.

The accused were remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT