Woman murdered in Tiruppur; police forms special teams

December 21, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur City Police registered a case and are on the lookout for an unidentified person, who murdered a woman and took away a gold chain on Tuesday.

According to the police, M. Chandramani, 67, was living with her husband Muthusamy, in S.V. Colony in Tiruppur City. In the early hours of Tuesday, when Chandramani was involved in household work, an unidentified person assaulted her using a weapon.

The person also took away five-sovereign gold chain from her. The victim suffered injuries on her neck and succumbed on the spot. Her husband alerted the family members and the police.

The police rushed to the spot, recovered her body, and sent it to the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, for post-mortem.

City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran and other senior police officials inspected the crime scene and formed five special teams.

The police registered a case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code and examining the CCTV visuals from the area.

