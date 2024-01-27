Woman murdered in Salem

January 27, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Salem

A 55-year-old woman was found murdered at her home in Salem on Friday.

Indrani, who lived with her husband Eshwaran (60) at Sanarapatti near Nangavalli, was alone in the house on Friday after Eshwaran left for work. Later that evening, the local milk trader found her lying in a pool of blood. He alerted the Nangavalli police, who took the body to Salem Government hospital for a postmortem. nangavalli police have registered a case and special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

