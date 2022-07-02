Woman murdered in Salem

July 02, 2022 19:30 IST

A woman was murdered over a land dispute here on Saturday.

According to the police, S. Palaniammal (52) of Reddiyur colony was a casual farm labourer. There was a land dispute between her and her neighbour S. Madhu (40). On Friday night, Madhu came in an inebriated condition and picked a quarrel with Palaniammal, who was sitting near his home. He attacked her with a stone and fled from the spot. Palaniammal sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital where she died on Saturday. The Deevattipatti police are on the lookout for Madhu.