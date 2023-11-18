Woman murdered in Salem, one held

November 18, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

A 28-year-old woman was murdered in Salem on Friday evening.

B. Selvi of Sedapatti near Tharamangalam went missing from November 15. Her husband, who works in Bengaluru, informed the Tharamangalam police. The police verified the call details of Selvi and found that she was speaking regularly to a temple priest, Kumar (42) of Perumampatti near the Steel Plant. On Friday evening, the police went to Perumampatti and found Selvi’s body in a decomposed state.

The police nabbed Kumar. Investigations revealed that Selvi used to visit the temple at Perumampatti and befriended Kumar. Kumar gave ₹30,000 to Selvi and she failed to repay it. On November 15, he allegedly gave Selvi cool drink mixed with poison and killed her. The police arrested Kumar.