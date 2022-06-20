Woman murdered in Namakkal

June 20, 2022 18:48 IST

A 55-year-old woman was murdered by her neighbour at Pallipalayam here on Sunday night.

According to the police, M. Malliga (55) of Pallipalayam and her son Shanmugam were working in a knitwear company in Tiruppur district. Shanmugam’s neighbour R. Chinnarasu (30) joined the company a month ago with the former’s recommendation. However, he quit the work in a few weeks.

On Sunday evening, Chinnarasu went to Malliga’s house and sought her son’s help to get his salary dues from the company. The two engaged in a verbal duel and Chinnarasu attacked her with a wooden log and fled from the spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neighbours rushed the woman to Tiruchengode Government Hospital, from where she was referred to Erode Government Hospital. However, she died before reaching the hospital. The Pallipalayam police have registered a case. They are on the lookout for the accused.