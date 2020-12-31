Woman murdered, cash and jewellery stolen

Tiruppur

31 December 2020 00:09 IST

The Vellakoil police are on the lookout for a man who murdered a 55-year-old woman and attacked her husband to steal cash and jewellery at a furniture shop in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, Sakthivel (35), an auto rickshaw driver, claimed that he will conduct parihara puja for Arumugam (65), owner of a furniture showroom on Semmandampalayam Road in Vellakoil. At around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sakthivel conducted the rituals at the showroom in the presence of Arumugam and his wife Eswari.

Suddenly, the accused attacked both of them with a sickle, stole the gold jewellery worn by Eswari and cash ₹ 10,000 from the showroom and absconded. While Eswari died at the spot due to excessive bleeding, Arumugam sustained injuries on his head, the police said.

He lodged a complaint with the Vellakoil police and was subsequently admitted to Kangeyam Government Hospital. The accused was booked under sections 302 (Murder), 307 (Attempt to murder) and 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) read with 397 (Robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. The police noted that four special teams were formed on Wednesday to nab the accused.