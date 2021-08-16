Woman, lover held for daughter’s murder

COIMBATORE

16 August 2021 22:25 IST

The Anamalai police in Coimbatore district on Monday arrested a 20-year-old woman and her lover for murdering her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, allegedly after finding the child a hindrance to their relationship.

M. Sarojini (20), from Thammampathy tribal settlement, and P. Bomman (27), from Sarkarpathy, were arrested by a special team on Monday, two days after the incident.

The police said that Sarojini strangled her daughter to death on Saturday morning and later took her to a hospital informing others that the girl was found unconscious. Bomman was arrested for abetting Sarojini to commit the murder.

According to the police, Sarojini had differences of opinion with her husband P. Manikandan. She met Bomman at a worksite when she was staying at her paternal house at Sethumadai some months ago, said the police.

Parents took Sarojini and her daughter to Mr. Manikandan’s house at Thammampathy on Friday and asked the couple to reconcile. Mr. Manikandan left for workplace around 7.30 a.m., after which Sarojini murdered her daughter.

“Bomman had informed Sarojini that the child would be a hindrance to their relationship. She strangled the girl to death around 10 a.m. She later took the girl to the Government Hospital at Vettaikaranpudur, informing doctors that she was found lying unconscious. The mother and her lover confessed to the crime during detailed questioning,” said a police officer.

Sarojini and Bomman were remanded in judicial custody.