Woman, live-in partner arrested for murder

The Saibaba Colony late on Sunday arrested a woman and her live-in partner on charges of murdering her six-year-old son, allegedly after the boy became a hindrance to their affair, said the police.

The arrested were Divya and Rajadurai, a taxi driver.

The duo allegedly tortured the boy Abhishek with ladle, chapati roller and stick apart from branding him with knife heated in fire, said the police.

The police said that the woman had separated from her husband, a native of the Nilgiris, and she moved to a rented house near Thudiyalur around six months ago with the six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

The woman and Rajadurai became friends and they started a live-in relationship. The owner of the house found them torturing the boy and forced them to vacate the house. They moved to a house at Kovilmedu around a month ago where they continued to torture the boy.

The duo allegedly beaten up the boy on Saturday after which his body was swollen.

The boy’s condition deteriorated on Sunday afternoon and he died before an ambulance they called reached the house.

Though the woman and her partner initially claimed that the boy fell from a height and died, they confessed to the police that they had tortured him, following which he fell sick and died, said a police officer.

The boy’s body was autopsied at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday.