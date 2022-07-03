Woman kills mother-in-law, ends life in Salem
A 43-year-old woman allegedly ended her life afer murdering her mother-in-law near Konganapuram on Sunday.
According to the police, M. Selvi (43) of Kurumbapatti near Konganapuram used to quarrel with her mother-in-law E. Thailammal (75), who resided near her home. On Sunday, following an altercation, Selvi attacked her mother-in-law with a log and killed her on the spot. Later, Selvi ended her life.
The Konganapuram police sent the bodies to Edappadi Government Hospital for postmortem and registered a case.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.