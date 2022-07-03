Woman kills mother-in-law, ends life in Salem

A 43-year-old woman allegedly ended her life afer murdering her mother-in-law near Konganapuram on Sunday.

According to the police, M. Selvi (43) of Kurumbapatti near Konganapuram used to quarrel with her mother-in-law E. Thailammal (75), who resided near her home. On Sunday, following an altercation, Selvi attacked her mother-in-law with a log and killed her on the spot. Later, Selvi ended her life.

The Konganapuram police sent the bodies to Edappadi Government Hospital for postmortem and registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.