Woman kills two children, attempts to end life in Erode

A 25-year-old woman, on Tuesday, killed her two children and attempted to end her life at Perundurai allegedly due to a family dispute.

The police said that Ramesh of Ariyalur district was married to Sahayaselvi for 10 years and the couple has two children Vinil Kumar (4) and Malavika (1). They were residing at Mettupudur, near Vijayamangalam, and he was working as a supervisor in a private company in Tiruppur.

Police said that a dispute broke out between the couple over money and Ramesh left for work. Sahayaselvi took her children and jumped into a farm well located one km away from the house. Neighbours alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who rescued the woman. However, the children drowned and the bodies were retrieved and sent to Government Hospital at Perundurai. The police are inquiring.

Helpline

Assistance for overcomingsuicidalthoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’ssuicideprevention helpline 044- 24640050).