Woman kills three-month-old baby, commits suicide

ERODE

05 June 2020 22:37 IST

Depressed over having given birth to a second daughter, a 34-year-old woman allegedly killed the three-month-old baby and committed suicide at Perundurai block here on Thursday night.

Gunasekaran (40), a farmer of Chavadipalayam village in Vijayamangalam was married to Sangeetha and has a nine-year-old daughter. Gunasekaran’s mother Chinthamani was also living with them. Police said the couple was expecting a male child, but Sangeetha gave birth to a girl child three months ago. Upset over it, they did not name the baby.

On Thursday evening, Gunasekaran went to Vijayamangalam while Chinthamani took the cattle to graze. When he returned home around 7 p.m., he found the baby drowned in a container full of water. And, Sangeetha’s body was found hanging from the ceiling. Perundurai police registered a case.

Those with suicidal tendency can contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.