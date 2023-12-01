ADVERTISEMENT

Woman kills son, ends life in Salem

December 01, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Salem A 28-year-old woman killed her eight-month-old son and ended her life in Salem on Friday.

M. Prakash (32), a resident of Ettipatti Pudur near Yethapur, owned an embroidery company in Tiruppur district. His wife, P. Gomathi gave birth to twins in April this year. Prakash suffered losses in business and returned to the village recently. On Friday afternoon, Gomathi attempted to kill her children, and ended her life. While her son died, her daughter was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital in a critical condition. The Yethapur police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

