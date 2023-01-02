ADVERTISEMENT

Woman kills son, ends life in Salem

January 02, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old woman under treatment for depression allegedly killed her 4-year-old son and ended her life on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Devi and Siddeswaran of Manathal near Tholasampatti.

In the early hours of Monday, Devi’s husband Dhanapathi had gone to a temple. As Devi and Siddeswaran did not come out of the house for hours, their relatives checked the CCTV cameras in the locality and found Devi and her son walking towards a hillock in the locality. Following this, they rushed towards the hillock and found the duo’s bodies in a farm well.

. Fire and Rescue Services Personnel from Omalur rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. Later it was sent them for postmortem. The police have registered a case..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US