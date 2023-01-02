Woman kills son, ends life in Salem

January 02, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

A 25-year-old woman under treatment for depression allegedly killed her 4-year-old son and ended her life on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Devi and Siddeswaran of Manathal near Tholasampatti.

In the early hours of Monday, Devi’s husband Dhanapathi had gone to a temple. As Devi and Siddeswaran did not come out of the house for hours, their relatives checked the CCTV cameras in the locality and found Devi and her son walking towards a hillock in the locality. Following this, they rushed towards the hillock and found the duo’s bodies in a farm well.

. Fire and Rescue Services Personnel from Omalur rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. Later it was sent them for postmortem. The police have registered a case..

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

