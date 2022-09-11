Woman kills son, ends life in Namakkal

Staff Reporter Namakkal
September 11, 2022 18:10 IST

A woman killed her three-year-old son and ended her life here on Saturday.

According to the police, R. Saravanan (30) of Minnampalli Kondappanaickanur near Senthamangalam died of COVID-19 last year. His wife Geetha (27) and son Rithvin Yadav (3) were staying at Geetha’s maternal home in Valayapatti. On Saturday, Geetha came to her husband’s house with her son to attend a temple festival. In the evening, she killed the child and ended her life.

The bodies were sent to Namakkal Government Hospital for postmortem. The Senthamangalam police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.)

