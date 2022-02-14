Woman kills self, two children in Salem

A 30-year-old woman allegedly jumped into a well after pushing her children into it following a quarrel with her husband here on Monday.

The victims were identified as Margatham (30), Selvaganapathi (7) and Gokul Kannan (5), residents of K.Morrur near Thevittipatti.

According to the police, Margatham and her husband Prabhakaran, a farmer, used to quarrel frequently. During the early hours of Monday, the couple had a quarrel and Prabhakaran went out.

Irked, Maragatham pushed her children into the well and followed suit, the police said.

On returning home, Prabhakaran searched for his wife and children and and found them in the well. Neighbours rushed to the spot and alerted the police.

Kadayampatti Fire and Rescue Services personnel and Thevettipatti police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. Thevettipatti police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.